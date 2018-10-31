RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, 4-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and by appointment only.
- Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6. Parents and toddlers participate in an interactive storytime.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6.
- Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6. Children are invited to play along to songs and stories with a rhythm instrument.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8.
- Computer Basics, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7. This is a senior friendly class that will go over the mouse, keyboard and a windows PC. Registration is required.
- No Shave November Storytime, 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. Celebrate all things hairy and crafts about the world of beards.
- Between You and Me Monthly Book Discussion, 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. This book group reads books with themes of race and racism.
- Money Matters, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. Supporting local families in their efforts to achieve or maintaining financial stability. Registration re-opens in December.
- Pokemon Club, for grades four through eight, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Pokemon trainers learn, play and trade the game of Pokemon. Bring your own decks or use decks available at the library. Registration is required.
A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. To register for a program or for more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free events:
- Read to Tammy, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Individual children and/or families can sign up for one 15-minute block of time.
- Little Bookworms, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. For ages 4 and younger (with caregivers). Stories, finger plays, sign language and songs.
- Family Movie Night, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8. Join the Parr family with their super powers as the storyline continues to create havoc for the world of Supers in this Disney-Pixar film. Free popcorn and soda provided.
- Preschool Workshop, 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9. For ages 5 and younger. This interactive, hands-on session will focus on science, music and movement, and the arts. Pre-kindergarten skills such as following directions, interacting with peers, motor skills, reasoning and cognitive processes, science exploration, math concepts, and creative arts will be explored at varying levels.
- Learn American Mah Jongg, 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 5-19, and Dec. 3. This four-week session is for beginners. Attendees should plan on purchasing a 2018 National Mah Jongg League card for $9. This class is limited to 16 participants. Advance registration is required.
- ABC Music and Me, 9-9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5. A preschool program that helps children build early literacy and language skills through movement, songs, play, repetition and more. Appropriate up to age 5.
To register or for more information, call 262-534-3988 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering this free program:
- Preschool Story Time, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6. Designed for children ages 2-4 with an adult/caregiver. Story time includes simple stories and crafts for the "active" set.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
