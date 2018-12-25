RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering a free "Checkmates" class at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3. Participants will learn the game of chess.
The library will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. For more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Little Bookworms, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3. Twenty-minute session for children ages 4 and younger and their caregivers featuring sign language, stories, fingerplays and songs.
- Preschool Workshop, 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4. These interactive, hands-on sessions for ages 5 and younger focus on science, music and movement, and the arts. Pre-kindergarten skills such as following directions, interacting with peers, motor skills, reasoning and cognitive processes, science exploration, math concepts, and creative arts is taught.
- Read to Tammy, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Children can sign up for 15-minute time slots to read to a specially-trained therapy dog. Reservations required.
- Teen Advisory Board meeting, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Meeting for teens to assist with children’s department projects, give input on teen programming, and share love of reading and books with like-minded teens.
- Winter Book Bingo. Pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of items checked out and read. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 8 p.m. Feb. 28. Prize winners will be notified March 4.
- Recipe Exchange. Throughout the month people may submit a printed or handwritten recipe at the library with their phone number or email address written on the back. At the end of the month, participants will receive a compiled collection of all recipes shared.
The library will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering a Homeschool STEAM program from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2. Stories and projects are based on a weekly theme for home-school children.
The library will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
