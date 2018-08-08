RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
Repair Cafe, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18. Volunteers will make necessary repairs to items that are brought in. Donations will be accepted to support the Friends of the Racine Public Library.
Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20. A monthly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
Millennial Meet-up, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22. Learn how to manage anxiety and its symptoms. Call 262-822-8217 for more information.
Dance Through the Decades, 7 p.m. Friday Aug. 24. Adult Services. End of the summer reading program bash includes dancing, refreshments, activities and basket prizes. Register at www.racinelibrary.info.
“Windows 10: Two-Class Course,” 1 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 20 and 27. An in-depth introduction to Windows 10. Registration is required.
Civil War Book Club, 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 16. New members are welcome. Books are chosen by the group. For more information, contact Sue McGrath at 262-619-2546 or email sue.mcgrath@racinelibrary.info.
For more information or to register for a program, call the library at 262-636-9245 or go to www.racinelibrary.info, unless otherwise listed.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., will offer the following free programs:
Classics Book Club, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15. Copies of this month’s book, “Native Son” by Richard Wright, are available at the circulation desk. Registration is required.
CATHE Theater Group performance, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15. Burlington Youth Theater group performs a skit to music. The 10 a.m. show is appropriate for children ages 2-8. The 1 p.m. show includes audience participation and is appropriate for children ages 8-14.
Read to Chester, 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16. Families can sign up for 15-minute time slots to read to Chester, a certified therapy dog.
For more information or to register for a program, call 262-534-3988 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., will offer these free programs:
“Farmer’s Market Cooking,” 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16. A registered dietitian takes participants on a shopping spree at the Burlington Farmer’s Market and demonstrates who to prepare fresh food with unique recipes. No registration is necessary.
“Family Geocaching,” 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18. Use global positioning to locate items hidden by geocachers around the world. Participants will learn about coordinates and compasses before heading out to explore. Registration is required.
“Advanced Directives,” 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22. A social worker from Aurora will explain the process of a declaration to physicians (Wisconsin Living Will). For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.Aurora.org/events.
For more information or to register for a program, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.
