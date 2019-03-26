Try 3 months for $3
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:

  • Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, April 1. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
  • Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, April 1-4. Children are invited to read aloud to a listening cat or dog. An appointment is required.
  • Time for Tots, for ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday April 2. Children are introduced to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
  • Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2. A storytime for children.
  • Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2. Children can grab rhythm instruments and play along to songs and stories.
  • Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3.
  • Birds of Wisconsin, 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. 
  • Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4.
  • “Understanding White Privilege” workshop, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 4. Registration is required.
  • Checkmates, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, April 4. Open to people of all chess experience levels.

Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments