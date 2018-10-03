RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, Lee Room. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Ruff Readers and Cat Chats: 4-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and by appointment only.
- Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9. Parents and toddlers participate in an interactive storytime for children 2 years and younger.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9.
- Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9. Children are invited to play a rhythm instrument along to songs and stories.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11.
- Yoga Storytime, 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8. Children ages 3-6 stretch and move while listening to stories.
- Maker Monday, 9 a.m.-noon and 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8. Explore three-dimensional printer, visit with Dash the robot and learn some basic coding.
- Money Matters, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. Supporting local families in their efforts to achieve or maintain financial stability. Focusing on savings, paying down debt and building or repairing credit. Registration required.
- "Windows 10: Two-week Course," 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9 and 16 or Oct. 10 and 17. Registration is required.
- Pokemon Club, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Learn Pokemon from Pokemon League certified professors. Open to students in grades four to eight. Card decks are provided.
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Book Brats, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9. Book discussion for third-grade students. Registration required.
A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. To register for a program or for more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free events:
- Building Blocks Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. Mondays, Oct. 8-29. Storytime with books and musical activities for children ages 5 and younger and their parents.
- Little Bookworms, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursdays, Oct. 11 and 18. Twenty-minute session for children ages 4 and younger and their caregivers featuring sign language, stories, fingerplays and songs.
- Trivia Night, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. Spooky Halloween trivia night for teams of up to six people. Registration required.
- Family Movie, 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12. What happens when you get a whole bunch of monsters together and put them on a cruise ship? A little bit of mischief and a whole lot of fun. Free popcorn and soda provided by the Friends of the Waterford Library.
To register or for more information, call 262-534-3988 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — David Drake will perform a potpourri of songs and remembrances of the good old days played on old instruments from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering the program "Human Trafficking in Wisconsin" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10.
For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.
