RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:

  • Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
  • Ruff Readers, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Aug. 5-8. Children are invited to read aloud to a therapy dog. An appointment is required.
  • "Summer Garden Series," 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5. Joey and Holly Baird, hosts of the Wisconsin Vegetable Gardener radio show, offer their advice on gardening issues.
  • Renters Table, 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5. Attendees can share their experiences about renting in Racine with Mayor Cory Mason. There will be refreshments and raffle prizes.
  • "Old World Stories," 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. Discover what it was like to live in 19th-century Wisconsin. Presented by the Wisconsin Public Television Reel-to-Real program.
  • "Medicare 101," 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Attendees can learn about the basics of Medicare enrollment, timing and insurance coverage options.
  • Teen Movie Night, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. Registration is required.

Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering Cosmic Book Bingo through Aug. 30. Participants can pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of checked out items. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 6 p.m. Aug. 30. Prize winners will be notified after Labor Day.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.

