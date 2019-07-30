RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Ruff Readers, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Aug. 5-8. Children are invited to read aloud to a therapy dog. An appointment is required.
- "Summer Garden Series," 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5. Joey and Holly Baird, hosts of the Wisconsin Vegetable Gardener radio show, offer their advice on gardening issues.
- Renters Table, 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5. Attendees can share their experiences about renting in Racine with Mayor Cory Mason. There will be refreshments and raffle prizes.
- "Old World Stories," 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. Discover what it was like to live in 19th-century Wisconsin. Presented by the Wisconsin Public Television Reel-to-Real program.
- "Medicare 101," 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Attendees can learn about the basics of Medicare enrollment, timing and insurance coverage options.
- Teen Movie Night, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. Registration is required.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering Cosmic Book Bingo through Aug. 30. Participants can pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of checked out items. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 6 p.m. Aug. 30. Prize winners will be notified after Labor Day.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.