RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is holding LEGO Club from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29. Children are invited to play and build in the LEGO room. Attendance is first-come, first-play, up to 10 children at a time. Parent/guardian sign-in is required.
The library will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31, and Jan. 1.
For more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering Read to Casey from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 27. Individual children and/or families can sign up for one 15-minute block of time. The sign-up sheet is located in the children's area.
The library will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31, and Jan. 1.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
