Visit the Library

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these services:
- Curbside pickup: Curbside pickup is available at a pickup tent on Lake Avenue. Books can be placed on hold at racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217. People will be contacted when their holds are ready for pick up and they should call the above number upon arrival. They should indicate if they are unable to leave the vehicle. Non-traditional returns that do not fit in the drop boxes will be accepted at the pickup tent; all other materials must be returned to the dropoff boxes. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Bookmobile curbside pickup: The bookmobile is now acting as mobile curbside pickup. People can have holds placed on the bookmobile and picked up from a location near them. Go to racinelibrary.info for a Bookmobile schedule.
- Call Center: The Call Center is staffed from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. People can call, email or text library reference questions.
- Internet services: Popup computer labs are available by the clock tower for use with the internet, printing, faxing and scanning. Thirty-minute sessions can be reserved from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday. A library card is required.
- Online tutoring: Sponsored by Lakeshores Library System, Brainfuse is an online tutoring service. Practice tests, writing labs, and a 24-hour chat is available to help answer student questions. A library card and pin is needed to access this service. Go to lakeshores.lib.wi.us/brainfuse/login.pl.
Children's programs
- Tuesday Tales (stories and songs), 10 a.m. Tuesdays on Facebook Live.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Facebook Live.
- Musical Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays, Facebook Live.
- "You are an Artist," 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, Facebook Live. Using the book, "You Are an Artist" by Sarah Urist Green, participants will do bi-weekly art projects using items from within the house.
- First Chapter Friday, 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, Facebook Live. Youth Services librarians will share the first chapters of some of their favorites, from early chapter books through young adult.
All age programs
- Make Stuff Series, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, via Zoom. This month's craft is wood signs. Register by Sept. 15 to participate, racinelibrary.info.
- Back to School Reading Program/Beanstack: Through Sept. 30. People can log their hours on the website, https://racinelibrary.beanstack.org.
- Creative Bug: Explore 100’s of crafting videos and find a new hobby. Go to creativebug.com/lib/lakeshoreslib.
Adult programs
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 1 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. Weekly the book group picks, reads and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join, email director@racinelibrary.info.
- Quick Book Looks, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, Facebook Live. A new adult book is shared and discussed weekly.
- BONK!, 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. BONK! Is a monthly performance series which mainly brings in poets, musicians and other writers from all over America. Visit the BONK! Facebook page for performance link.
For more information on library storytimes, crafts, book groups, virtual programs, game nights and to sign up for the RPL newsletter, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9170.
