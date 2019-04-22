RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, April 29. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- El dia de los ninos (Children’s Day); El dia de los libros (Book Day), 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 30. A celebration of children and literacy from around the world.
- Checkmates, 4 p.m. Thursday, May 2. Open to people of all chess experience levels.
- Lego Club, noon-3:15 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Children 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Sign in is required.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — Professor Morton Ann Gernsbacher will discuss the psychological effects of the Internet in a free program at 6 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St.
For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.
