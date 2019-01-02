WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Read to Tammy, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Children can sign up for 15-minute time slots to read to a specially-trained therapy dog. Reservations required.
- Teen Advisory Board meeting, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Meeting for teens to assist with children’s department projects, give input on teen programming, and share love of reading and books with like-minded teens.
- Teen Scene, 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9. Teens are invited to spend time with friends, study, play games and check out teen books, magazines and audios. A small snack is offered, or attendees may bring their own. Teen must have a valid library card to participate.
- Little Bookworms, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Twenty-minute session for children ages 4 and younger and their caregivers featuring sign language, stories, fingerplays and songs.
- Trivia Night, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Teams of up to six people are welcome to sign up.
- Preschool Workshop, 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11. These interactive, hands-on sessions for ages 5 and younger focus on science, music and movement, and the arts. Pre-kindergarten skills such as following directions, interacting with peers, motor skills, reasoning and cognitive processes, science exploration, math concepts, and creative arts is taught.
- Winter Book Bingo. Pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of items checked out and read. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 8 p.m. Feb. 28. Prize winners will be notified March 4.
- Recipe Exchange. Throughout the month people may submit a printed or handwritten recipe at the library with their phone number or email address written on the back. At the end of the month, participants will receive a compiled collection of all recipes shared.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering Preschool Storytime from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8. This program is designed for children ages 2-4 with an adult that includes simple stories and crafts.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.