WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:

  • Read to Tammy, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Children can sign up for 15-minute time slots to read to a specially-trained therapy dog. Reservations required.
  • Teen Advisory Board meeting, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Meeting for teens to assist with children’s department projects, give input on teen programming, and share love of reading and books with like-minded teens.
  • Teen Scene, 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9. Teens are invited to spend time with friends, study, play games and check out teen books, magazines and audios. A small snack is offered, or attendees may bring their own. Teen must have a valid library card to participate. 
  • Little Bookworms, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Twenty-minute session for children ages 4 and younger and their caregivers featuring sign language, stories, fingerplays and songs.
  • Trivia Night, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Teams of up to six people are welcome to sign up.
  • Preschool Workshop, 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11. These interactive, hands-on sessions for ages 5 and younger focus on science, music and movement, and the arts. Pre-kindergarten skills such as following directions, interacting with peers, motor skills, reasoning and cognitive processes, science exploration, math concepts, and creative arts is taught.
  • Winter Book Bingo. Pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of items checked out and read. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 8 p.m. Feb. 28. Prize winners will be notified March 4.
  • Recipe Exchange. Throughout the month people may submit a printed or handwritten recipe at the library with their phone number or email address written on the back. At the end of the month, participants will receive a compiled collection of all recipes shared.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY

UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering Preschool Storytime from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8. This program is designed for children ages 2-4 with an adult that includes simple stories and crafts.

 For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.

