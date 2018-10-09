Try 1 month for 99¢
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:

  • Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, Lee Room. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
  • Yoga Storytime, 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15. Children ages 3-6 stretch and move while listening to stories.
  • Computer Basics, 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15. Registration is required.
  • Ruff Readers and Cat Chats: 4-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and by appointment only.
  • Tales for Tots, for ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16. Parents and toddlers participate in an interactive storytime.
  • Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16.
  • Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16. Children are invited to play a rhythm instrument along to songs and stories.
  • Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17.
  • Minecraft Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17. Children in grades 4-12. Registration is required.
  • Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18.
  • Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. Snacks welcome, drinks require a lid.
  • Teen Lock-in, 5:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19. Pizza, crafts, games, costume contest and capture the flag. Parents must be present to register. Permission slip and waiver must be signed to participate.
  • Repair Cafe, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Volunteers help people make repairs they need on clothes, furniture, electrical appliances, toys and more.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. To register for a program or for more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free events:

  • Building Blocks Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. Mondays, Oct. 15-29. Storytime with books and musical activities for children ages 5 and younger and their parents.
  • Little Bookworms, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. Twenty-minute session for children ages 4 and younger and their caregivers featuring sign language, stories, fingerplays and songs.
  • Preschool Workshop, 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19. These interactive, hands-on sessions for ages 5 and younger focus on science, music and movement, and the arts. Pre-kindergarten skills such as following directions, interacting with peers, motor skills, reasoning and cognitive processes, science exploration, math concepts, and creative arts.
  • Read to Chester, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17. Individual children and/or families can sign up for one 15-minute block of time.

To register or for more information, call 262-534-3988 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.

 

