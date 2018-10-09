RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, Lee Room. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Yoga Storytime, 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15. Children ages 3-6 stretch and move while listening to stories.
- Computer Basics, 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15. Registration is required.
- Ruff Readers and Cat Chats: 4-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and by appointment only.
- Tales for Tots, for ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16. Parents and toddlers participate in an interactive storytime.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16.
- Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16. Children are invited to play a rhythm instrument along to songs and stories.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17.
- Minecraft Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17. Children in grades 4-12. Registration is required.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18.
- Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. Snacks welcome, drinks require a lid.
- Teen Lock-in, 5:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19. Pizza, crafts, games, costume contest and capture the flag. Parents must be present to register. Permission slip and waiver must be signed to participate.
- Repair Cafe, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. Volunteers help people make repairs they need on clothes, furniture, electrical appliances, toys and more.
A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. To register for a program or for more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free events:
- Building Blocks Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. Mondays, Oct. 15-29. Storytime with books and musical activities for children ages 5 and younger and their parents.
- Little Bookworms, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. Twenty-minute session for children ages 4 and younger and their caregivers featuring sign language, stories, fingerplays and songs.
- Preschool Workshop, 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19. These interactive, hands-on sessions for ages 5 and younger focus on science, music and movement, and the arts. Pre-kindergarten skills such as following directions, interacting with peers, motor skills, reasoning and cognitive processes, science exploration, math concepts, and creative arts.
- Read to Chester, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17. Individual children and/or families can sign up for one 15-minute block of time.
To register or for more information, call 262-534-3988 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
