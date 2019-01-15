Try 1 month for 99¢
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:

  • "Cord Cutting 101," 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21. Information session on streaming services, wireless and smart speakers.
  • Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
  • Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, 4-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; by appointment only.
  • Time for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22. For ages 2 and younger. 
  • Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22.
  • Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22. Children are invited to play a rhythm instrument along to songs and stories.
  • Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23.
  • Minecraft Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23. Children in grades four to 12. Registration is required.
  • Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24.
  • "Checkmates Class," 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Participants will learn the game of chess.
  • Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Snacks welcome, drinks require a lid.
  • Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. 

For more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:

  • Building Blocks Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21. For children ages 5 and younger, storytime includes books and musical activities to engage parents and children.
  • Adult Coloring and Crafts, 6-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21. Advance registration is required.
  • Teen Scene, 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23. Teens can spend time with friends, study, play games, and read teen books, magazines and audios. A library card is required.
  • Read to Casey, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Individual children and/or families can sign up for one 15-minute block of time. The sign-up sheet is in the children's area.
  • Winter Book Bingo. Pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of items checked out and read. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 8 p.m. Feb. 28. Prize winners will be notified March 4.
  • Recipe Exchange. Throughout the month people may submit a printed or handwritten recipe at the library with their phone number or email address written on the back. At the end of the month, participants will receive a compiled collection of all recipes shared.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments