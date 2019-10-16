RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free events:
- Yoga Storytime, 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Ruff Readers, 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Oct. 21-24. Children can spend 15 minutes reading to a listening therapy dog. Registration is required by calling 262-636-9245 or visit the Youth Services Desk.
- Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Monday, Oct 21. Call the library or check the website for movie title.
- "La Hora Del Cuento: Spanish Language Storytime," 6:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
- Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Introduce children up to 2 years old to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- "World Stories: Central/South America," 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
- “Using OverDrive on Kindle Fire,” 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Attendees can bring their Kindle Fire and learn how to download eBooks and audiobooks using OverDrive.
- Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Children can grab a rhythm instrument and play along to songs and stories.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
- “Fandom Club: Kingdom Hearts,” 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
- Fortnite Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Registration is required.
- "Bridging the Digital Divide Digging Deep," 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. An informational presentation on the online resources available to students.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
- Checkmates, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. All chess experience levels welcome.
- Halloween Stories and Crafts, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Participants can listen to Halloween stories and take part in pumpkin decorating.
- Friends of the Racine Public Library Member Book Sale, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
- Friends of the Racine Public Library Member Book Sale, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26.
- Teen Lock-in, 5:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Featuring Pizza, crafts, video games, life-size pac-man and capture the flag. In-person registration is required.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
- Belle Ensemble "Monsters and Meanies" concert, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free events:
- Movement Monday, for ages 2 to 5 and a caregiver, 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Featuring a dance component and then movement exploration like hula hoops, balls and scooters.
- Movie Mondays, 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017) will be shown.
- Storytime, for ages 5 and younger and a caregiver, 9:15 and 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 22 and 24. Participants can listen to books, learn finger plays and rhymes.
- Tech Help Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Registration is required.
- Monthly Rock Painting Club, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
- "Kohl’s Wild Theater," 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. This 45-minute contemporary musical explores earth’s unique capacity to support life.
- "Tech Class Thursday: Tablet & Smart Phone Basics," 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Registration is required.
- Anime Club, for ages 12-18, 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Snacks will be provided.
- "Medicare Supplement Plans vs. the Advantage Plan," 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Kelly Zauner of Medicare Strategies LLC. will compare the advantages and disadvantages between the two choices Medicare users have for Medicare Part B coverage.
- "Mad Men and Angry Women: Sexist Ads from the Good Old Days," 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Cathy Polovina will show you how Madison Avenue tempted, bullied and shamed women back into the home after World War II by setting up the "perfect" image of family life and the endless numbers of products to maintain.
- "Globus Europe Land Tours," 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. A Chocolate City Travel representative will describe tours in Europe including must-see sights.
For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering these free programs:
- Preschool Storytime, for ages 3 and younger and a caregiver, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Featuring a story and craft project.
- Homeschool Steam, for school age children and a caregiver, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Activities and stories offered about subjects relating to science, technology, engineering, art and math.
- Book Discussion with Bill Mueller, 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Author Bill Mueller will discuss his book "Time to Ship Another Steer." Copies of his books will be available for purchase.
- Make ‘n Take, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Participants can craft a mummy.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs (unless otherwise listed):
- Read to Tammy, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Children read to Tammy, a golden lab. Sign up is required for one, 15-minute block of time.
- Sensory Friendly Storytime, for ages 5 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Stories and playtime for kids who thrive in a calm, sensory-friendly environment. Registration required.
- Loose Ends Sewing & Stitching Club, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
- “Calligraphy Class,” for ages 14 and older, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Fee: $35, includes a calligraphy kit.
- Mah Jongg, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
- Needlecrafters, 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
- Teen Coffee House, for grades 7-12, 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Attendees are invited to the Community Room where hot chocolate, coffee and snacks will be available.
- Family Movie Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Popcorn and soda will be provided.
- Papercrafters, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
- "Suspense and Psychological Thrills: The Life of Alfred Hitchcock," 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Historian Jim Gibbons will discuss the "Master of Horror" Alfred Hitchcock. Registration is required.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to waterford.lib.wi.us.
