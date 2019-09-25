{{featured_button_text}}
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:

  • Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
  • Ruff Readers, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Sept. 30-Oct. 3. Children are invited to read aloud to a therapy dog. An appointment is required.
  • Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Children and play along to songs and stories with rhythm instruments.
  • Tales for Tots, for ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Oct. 1. Children are introduced to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
  • “World Stories, Africa,” 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
  • "What do I buy? Devices Explained," 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Attendees can learn about the types of devices available to help them make an informed consumer decision.
  • "Beer Barons on Geneva Lake," 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Attendees will learn of the six beer barons of Geneva Lake and the four major brewers of Milwaukee.
  • “Family Storytime,” 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
  • Minecraft Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. Registration is required.
  • “Preschool Dance Party,” 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
  • Checkmates, 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Open to all chess experience levels.
  • "West African Kora," 6 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Sean Gaskell features traditional songs on the Kora, a 21-string harp.
  • Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free classes:

  • Movement Monday, for ages 2 to 5 and a caregiver, 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Featuring a dance component and then movement exploration like hula hoops, balls and scooters.
  • Movie Mondays, 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. "American Made" (2017) will be shown.
  • Storytime, for ages 5 and younger and a caregiver, 9:15 and 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 1 and 3. Participants can listen to books, learn finger plays and rhymes.
  • "Medicare 101," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. Kelly Zauner of Medicare Strategies will speak.
  • "Tech Class Thursday: Microsoft Excel Basics," 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Registration is required.

For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY

UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering these free programs:

  • “Preschool Storytime,” for ages 3 and younger and a caregiver, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Featuring a story and craft project.
  • “Homeschool Steam,” for school age children and a caregiver, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. Activities and stories offered about subjects relating to science, technology, engineering, art and math.
  • “Make ‘n Take,” 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Participants can craft a candy corn character.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to uniongrove.lib.wi.us.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:

  • Building Blocks Storytime, for ages 5 and younger with a caregiver, 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Featuring building blocks, books and musical activities.
  • "Calligraphy Class," for ages 14 and older, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1-22. Participants can explore the basics of pointed pen magic found in traditional copperplate calligraphy and can create cards, envelopes and gifts. Fee: $35.
  • “Little Bookworms,” for ages 4 and younger and a caregiver, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Featuring sign language, stories, finger plays and songs.
  • “Preschool Workshop,” for ages 5 and younger and a caregiver, 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Interactive, hands-on session that focuses on science, music and movement, the arts and pre-kindergarten skills.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to waterford.lib.wi.us.

