RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these services:
- One on one tech time help is available for computers, eReader, smart phones, smart speakers and email. People can call 262-619-2560 or visit the adult reference desk to make an appointment.
- Libby reading app. A library card can be used to check out and download eBooks and audiobooks directly to a device.
- Gale Courses: Free Act prep, SAT prep and GRE prep classes are available online through the library for those with a library card. Access is available to more than 300 instructor-led online classes. Visit the Gale Courses area on the library website.
- Join the Friends of the Racine Public Library and contribute time, effort and resources to support library resources and programs. To volunteer, go to www.rplfriends.org.
- Racine Public Library Foundation reaches a diverse audience through public programs, services and events. Go to www.rplfd.org.
- Amazon Smile: Go to smile.amazon.com and select the Racine Public Library Foundation. With every purchase through Amazon Smile, Amazon makes a small donation to the library.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is scheduled to host a discussion by David Siegel titled "It's Not What I Do, It's Who I Am" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. Siegel, a firefighter with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, will discuss his own story about how he chose his career.
For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.
