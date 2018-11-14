Try 1 month for 99¢
Library books

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free events:

  • Adult Coloring & Crafts, 6-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19. Adults-only coloring and crafting session. Registration is required.
  • Learn American Mah Jongg, 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19. This four-week session is for beginners. Attendees should plan on purchasing a 2018 National Mah Jongg League card for $9. This class is limited to 16 participants. Registration is required.
  • Afternoon Movie for Adults, 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21. Registration is required.

To register or for more information, call 262-534-3988 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY

UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering Preschool Storytime from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20. The free event is designed for children ages 2-4 with an adult/caregiver. It includes simple stories and crafts for the “active” set.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.

 

