RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:

  • Millennial Meet-up, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22. Learn how to manage anxiety and its symptoms. Call 262-822-8217 for more information.
  • Coming Together Racine Movie Night, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28. Movie and discussion about race and racism.
  • Dance through the Decades, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24. End of the summer reading program bash includes dancing, refreshments, activities and basket prizes. Registration is required.
  • “Windows 10: Two-Class Course,” 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27. An in-depth introduction to Windows 10. Registration is required.

The Youth Services Department will be closed until Sept. 1 for renovations. Placed holds will be filled by inter-library loan.

For more information or to register for a program, call the library at 262-636-9245 or go to www.racinelibrary.info, unless otherwise listed.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., will offer these "free programs:

  • "Old World Wisconsin Photo Display" through Sept. 28. The traveling display of Old World Wisconsin’s annual photo contest winners. Photo categories included pioneer life, people, agriculture, nature, historic structures and a special youth division.
  • Book Club, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29. "On Turpentine Lane" by Elinor Lipman will be discussed. Registration is required.
  • "Understanding the Teenage Brain," 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27. Registration is required.

For more information or to register for a program, call 262-534-3988 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., will offer the free program, “Advanced Directives,” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22. A social worker from Aurora Health Care will explain the process of a declaration to physicians (Wisconsin living will).

For more information or to register for the program, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.

