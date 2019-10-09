RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free events:
- Maker Monday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
- Yoga Storytime, 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Bad River Ojibwe History, 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
- Ruff Readers, 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Oct. 14-17. Children can spend 15 minutes reading to a listening therapy dog. Registration is required by calling 262-636-9245 or visit the Youth Services Desk.
- Spanish Language Storytime, 6:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
- Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Introduce children up to 2 years old to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- World Stories, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
- "Using Libby for iOS, Android and Windows," 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Registration is required.
- Ho-Chunk History, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
- Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Children can grab a rhythm instrument and play along to songs and stories.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
- Minecraft Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Registration is required.
- Lac Du Flambeau Ojibwe History, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
- Military History Book Club, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
- Checkmates, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. All chess experience levels welcome.
- Oneida History, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
- Dungeons and Dragons Club, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free events:
- Movement Monday, for ages 2 to 5 and a caregiver, 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Featuring a dance component and then movement exploration like hula hoops, balls and scooters.
- Movie Mondays, 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. “Destroyer” (2018) will be shown.
- Storytime, for ages 5 and younger and a caregiver, 9:15 and 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 15 and 17. Participants can listen to books, learn finger plays and rhymes.
- "The Mind-Gut Connection," 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. George Barry will discuss the connection between the brain and the gut.
- Tech Help Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Registration is required.
- “Tech Class Thursday: Microsoft Power Point,” 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Registration is required.
- "Women Spies in the Civil War," 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Historians Shannon and Jim Ferguson-Mann will discuss the role women played as spies in the Civil War.
For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.
You have free articles remaining.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering these free programs:
- Preschool Storytime, for ages 3 and younger and a caregiver, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Featuring a story and craft project.
- Homeschool Steam, for school age children and a caregiver, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Activities and stories offered about subjects relating to science, technology, engineering, art and math.
- Make ‘n Take, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Participants can craft a pumpkin monster for Halloween.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs (unless otherwise listed):
- “Guided Charcoal Drawing Class,” 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Fee: $40.
- Building Blocks Storytime, for ages 5 and younger with a caregiver, 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Featuring building blocks, books and musical activities.
- Loose Ends Sewing & Stitching Club, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
- Read to Casey, 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Children read to Casey, a golden retriever. Sign up is required for one, 15-minute block of time.
- “Calligraphy Class,” for ages 14 and older, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 15-22. Fee: $35, includes a calligraphy kit.
- Mah Jongg, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
- Needlecrafters, 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
- Little Bookworms, for ages 4 and younger and a caregiver, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Featuring sign language, stories, finger plays and songs.
- Alfred Hitchcock Movie Night, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, free popcorn and soda.
- “Preschool Workshop,” for ages 5 and younger and a caregiver, 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Interactive, hands-on session that focuses on science, music and movement, the arts and pre-kindergarten skills.
- Holly Pisor Concert, 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
- "It’s a Tween Thing: Potter Potions," for ages 9-12, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Registration is required.
- Read to Tammy, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Children read to Tammy, a golden lab. Sign up is required for one, 15-minute block of time.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to waterford.lib.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.