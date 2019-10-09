{{featured_button_text}}
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free events:

  • Maker Monday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
  • Yoga Storytime, 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
  • Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
  • Bad River Ojibwe History, 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
  • Ruff Readers, 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Oct. 14-17. Children can spend 15 minutes reading to a listening therapy dog. Registration is required by calling 262-636-9245 or visit the Youth Services Desk.
  • Spanish Language Storytime, 6:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
  • Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Introduce children up to 2 years old to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
  • World Stories, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
  • "Using Libby for iOS, Android and Windows," 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Registration is required.
  • Ho-Chunk History, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
  • Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Children can grab a rhythm instrument and play along to songs and stories.
  • Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
  • Minecraft Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Registration is required.
  • Lac Du Flambeau Ojibwe History, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
  • Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
  • Military History Book Club, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
  • Checkmates, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. All chess experience levels welcome.
  • Oneida History, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
  • Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
  • Dungeons and Dragons Club, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free events:

  • Movement Monday, for ages 2 to 5 and a caregiver, 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Featuring a dance component and then movement exploration like hula hoops, balls and scooters.
  • Movie Mondays, 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. “Destroyer” (2018) will be shown.
  • Storytime, for ages 5 and younger and a caregiver, 9:15 and 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 15 and 17. Participants can listen to books, learn finger plays and rhymes.
  • "The Mind-Gut Connection," 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. George Barry will discuss the connection between the brain and the gut.
  • Tech Help Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Registration is required.
  • “Tech Class Thursday: Microsoft Power Point,” 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Registration is required.
  • "Women Spies in the Civil War," 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Historians Shannon and Jim Ferguson-Mann will discuss the role women played as spies in the Civil War.

For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY

UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering these free programs:

  • Preschool Storytime, for ages 3 and younger and a caregiver, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Featuring a story and craft project.
  • Homeschool Steam, for school age children and a caregiver, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Activities and stories offered about subjects relating to science, technology, engineering, art and math.
  • Make ‘n Take, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Participants can craft a pumpkin monster for Halloween.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to uniongrove.lib.wi.us.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs (unless otherwise listed):

  • “Guided Charcoal Drawing Class,” 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Fee: $40.
  • Building Blocks Storytime, for ages 5 and younger with a caregiver, 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Featuring building blocks, books and musical activities.
  • Loose Ends Sewing & Stitching Club, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
  • Read to Casey, 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Children read to Casey, a golden retriever. Sign up is required for one, 15-minute block of time.
  • “Calligraphy Class,” for ages 14 and older, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 15-22. Fee: $35, includes a calligraphy kit.
  • Mah Jongg, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
  • Needlecrafters, 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
  • Little Bookworms, for ages 4 and younger and a caregiver, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Featuring sign language, stories, finger plays and songs.
  • Alfred Hitchcock Movie Night, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, free popcorn and soda.
  • “Preschool Workshop,” for ages 5 and younger and a caregiver, 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Interactive, hands-on session that focuses on science, music and movement, the arts and pre-kindergarten skills.
  • Holly Pisor Concert, 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
  • "It’s a Tween Thing: Potter Potions," for ages 9-12, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Registration is required.
  • Read to Tammy, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Children read to Tammy, a golden lab. Sign up is required for one, 15-minute block of time.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to waterford.lib.wi.us.

