Visit the Library

1
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free programs:

  • "How Nature & Nurture Work in the Brain," 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Find out why your ancestors have affected the person you have become.
  • "The Truth Behind the Novel Black Point," 6:30 p.m.Thursday, March 19. Test your knowledge of local history and Black Point Estate in this discussion of the novel Black Point.

For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.

