Visit the Library

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free events:
- Ruff Readers, 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Jan. 20-23. Children can spend 15 minutes reading to a listening therapy dog. Registration required, call 262-636-9245 or visit the Youth Services Desk.
- Tales for Tots, for ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Children are introduced to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Storytime with songs and stories.
- Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. Children can grab a rhythm instrument and play along to songs and stories.
- Oscar Film Festival, 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Jan. 21-30 (5:30 p.m. Jan. 29). Explore former Oscar winning films. Go to racinelibrary.info for movie titles or call 262-636-9217.
- Family Storytime, 10- a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
- Gaming Open Lab, for grades six to 12, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. Youth can play games on library laptops — Minecraft, Fortnite, League of Legends, etc.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
You have free articles remaining.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free evens:
- "Gardening with Jennifer Yaris" 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, or 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Featuring a discussion on planning a garden with master gardener Jennifer Yaris.
- "Grief and Grieving," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. Grief specialist and author Sandy Walden leads a monthly support session for people who are experiencing a loss in their lives.
- Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. Newly selected Poet Laureate for 2020-2021 and others will share from their poetry collections.
For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.