RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, April 22. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
The Lab, 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, April 22-25. Activities include Wii U gaming, Minecraft, Roblox and more.
The Lab Jr., 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, April 22-25. Participants can play Minecraft, coding games and check out the library’s robots.
Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23. Call the library or check the website for movie title.
Fandom Club, for youth in grades six to 12, 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 24. Participants celebrate their favorite TV show, books, movies and video games.
Minecraft Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 24. Registration is required.
“The Hidden Impact of Segregation,” 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 24. Reggie Jackson will discuss the impact of redlining on residents of color for fair housing month. Introduction by Mayor Cory Mason.
International Children’s Book Day, 2 p.m. Thursday April 25. Stories and music from around the world will be shared. Participants can make crafts and enjoy cake in honor of Hans Christian Andersen’s birthday.
Create Your Own Pokemon Terrarium, 2 p.m., Friday, April 26. Registration is required by calling 262-636-9245 or go the website below.
Harry Potter Teen Lock-in, for grades six to 12, 6-10 p.m., Friday, April 26.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
Book Party featuring stories by Mo Willems, 10-11 a.m. Monday, April 22. An extension of Preschool Workshop where books, arts and crafts, sensory and more will enhance stories by Willems.
Read to Casey, 2-3 p.m. Monday, April 22. Children read to Casey, a golden retriever. Sign up is required for one, 15-minute block of time.
Book Club, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24. Books of all genres are read and discussed.
Read to Tammy, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 27. Children read to Tammy, a yellow Labrador retriever. Families can sign up for one, 15-minute block of time.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
