RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- French Horn Player Jeremiah Fredrick, Racine Symphony Orchestra artist-in-residence, will perform symphony music at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1. He is from the Music Institute of Chicago.
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- "Computer Basics," 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 1. Registration is required.
- Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, 4-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, by appointment only. Children are invited to read aloud to a friendly listening cat or dog.
- Yoga Storytime, 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 1. Children ages 3-6 stretch and move while listening to stories.
- Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2. Interactive storytime for parents with children 2 and younger.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 2. Storytime for children.
- Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 2. Children play a rhythm instrument to songs and stories.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3.
- Minecraft Club, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3. Build on the library’s minecraft server. Registration is required.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 4.
- "Windows 10," 1 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 4 and 11. A thorough and interactive introduction to the Windows 10 software. Registration is required.
- "Budding Roses Amongst the Concrete," 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. Explore the culture of hip hop and its emergence in New York City.
- Somos Latinas Book Signing, 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5. An evening celebrating local authors.
- LEGO Club, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. Children are invited to come play and build in the LEGO room. Parent/guardian sign-in is required.
A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. To register for a program or for more information, visit the Adult Services desk, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free events:
- Building Blocks Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. Mondays, Oct. 1-29. Storytime with books and musical activities for parents and children ages 5 and younger.
- "Fighting Dementia and the Aging Brain," 6-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1. A discussion on ways to prevent cognitive decline and fight dementia. Registration is required.
- Teen Scene, 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3. Teens can spend time with friends, study, play games, and read teen books, magazines and audios. A library card is required.
- Little Bookworms, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursdays, Oct. 4-18. Twenty-minute session for children ages 4 and younger (with their caregivers) featuring sign language, stories, fingerplays and songs.
- Preschool Workshops, 10-10:30 a.m. Fridays, Oct. 5 and 19. For children 5 and younger. These interactive, hands-on sessions focus on science, music and movement, and the arts. Pre-kindergarten skills such as following directions, interacting with peers, motor skills, reasoning and cognitive processes, science exploration, math concepts and creative arts will be explored at varying levels.
- Trivia Night, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. Spooky Halloween trivia night for teams of up to six people. Registration is required.
- Family Movie, 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12. What happens when you get a whole bunch of monsters together and put them on a cruise ship? Free popcorn and soda is provided.
To register or for more information, call 262-534-3988 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — David Drake will perform a potpourri of songs and remembrances of the good old days played on old instruments from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St. For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
