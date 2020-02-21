Visit the Library

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers the following programs:
Ruff Readers, 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Feb. 3-6. Children can spend 15 minutes reading to a listening therapy dog. Registration is required by calling 262-636-9245 or visiting the Youth Services Desk.
Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. An introduction to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes to children ages child ages 0 to 2.
Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Miss Ali will lead a storytime filled with songs, stories and fun.
Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Children may grab a rhythm instrument and play along to fun songs and stories.
Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Storytime for the whole family.
You have free articles remaining.
Gaming Open Lab, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Children in grades six through 12 may come to the library and play games on the libraries laptops.
Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Preschoolers are invited to wiggle and dance at the library.
Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. An all-ages storytime.
Dungeons and Dragons Club, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Children in grades six through 12 can create your character and jump into the world of D&D with dungeon master Bridgett. To register, go to www.racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.
Pokémon Club, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Play Pokémon with Racine enthusiasts, card decks will be provided. To register, email twindragongameswi@gmail.com.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARYBURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering the following programs:
Advanced Planning, 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4-25. Create a document that contains personal and family information along with suggested instructions and wishes to be considered by family after death.
Grief and Grieving, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Grief Specialist and Author Sandy Walden leads a monthly support session for people who are experiencing a loss in their lives.
For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.