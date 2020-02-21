Visit the Library

Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. An all-ages storytime.

Dungeons and Dragons Club, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Children in grades six through 12 can create your character and jump into the world of D&D with dungeon master Bridgett. To register, go to www.racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.

Pokémon Club, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Play Pokémon with Racine enthusiasts, card decks will be provided. To register, email twindragongameswi@gmail.com.

Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARYBURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering the following programs:

Advanced Planning, 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4-25. Create a document that contains personal and family information along with suggested instructions and wishes to be considered by family after death.

Grief and Grieving, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Grief Specialist and Author Sandy Walden leads a monthly support session for people who are experiencing a loss in their lives.

For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.

