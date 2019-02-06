Try 1 month for 99¢
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:

  • Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
  • Art Storytime, 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11.
  • Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, 4-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; by appointment only.
  • Maker Monday, 9-10:30 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11. Explore the 3D printer, visit with Dash the robot and learn basic coding.
  • Time for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12. Introduce children 2 years old and younger to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
  • Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12.
  • Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12. Children are invited to play a rhythm instrument along to songs and stories.
  • Tuesdays at Two Adult Movie Series, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12. 
  • Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13.
  • Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14.
  • Introduction to Windows 10 two-part class, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 12 and 19 or Feb. 13 and 20, or 1 p.m. Feb. 14 and 21. Thorough and interactive introduction to the Windows 10 software. Registration is required.
  • Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.
  • Introduction to Dungeons and Dragons, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Teens in grades six to 12 will create their own character, learn the basics and jump into a world of their own creation. No experience is necessary. Registration is required.
  • Children’s Winter Reading Bingo Program through Feb. 28. Pick up a bingo card in Youth Services.

For more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:

  • Building Blocks Storytime, for ages 5 and younger, 9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11. Storytime includes books and musical activities to engage parents and children.
  • Snowman Dance Party, 9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11. A 30-minute energetic dance party perfect for toddlers and preschoolers.
  • Classics Book Club, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. A discussion of classic literature.
  • Trivia Night, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14. Teams of up to six people are welcome to sign up.
  • Read to Tammy, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. Families can sign up for one, 15-minute block of time.
  • Winter Book Bingo. Pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of items checked out and read. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 8 p.m. Feb. 28. Prize winners will be notified March 4.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — Geologist Jason Rehorst will display his collection of rocks and minerals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St. Patrons are invited to display their own rock collections from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23.

For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.

