Visit the Library

Racine Public Library

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these services and events:

Curbside pickup: Curbside pickup is available at a pickup tent on Lake Avenue. Books can be placed on hold at racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217. People will be contacted when their holds are ready for pick up and they should call the above number upon arrival. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Bookmobile curbside pickup: The bookmobile is now acting as mobile curbside pickup. People can have holds placed on the bookmobile and picked up from a location near them. Go to racinelibrary.info for a Bookmobile schedule.

Call Center: The Call Center is staffed from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. People can call, email or text library reference questions.

Internet services: Popup computer labs are available by the clock tower for use with the internet, printing, faxing and scanning. Thirty-minute sessions can be reserved from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday. A library card is required.