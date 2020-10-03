Visit the Library

Racine Public Library
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these services and events:
Curbside pickup: Curbside pickup is available at a pickup tent on Lake Avenue. Books can be placed on hold at racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217. People will be contacted when their holds are ready for pick up and they should call the above number upon arrival. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Bookmobile curbside pickup: The bookmobile is now acting as mobile curbside pickup. People can have holds placed on the bookmobile and picked up from a location near them. Go to racinelibrary.info for a Bookmobile schedule.
Call Center: The Call Center is staffed from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. People can call, email or text library reference questions.
Internet services: Popup computer labs are available by the clock tower for use with the internet, printing, faxing and scanning. Thirty-minute sessions can be reserved from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday. A library card is required.
Online tutoring: Sponsored by Lakeshores Library System, Brainfuse is an online tutoring service. Practice tests, writing labs, and a 24-hour chat is available to help answer student questions. A library card and pin is needed to access this service. Go to lakeshores.lib.wi.us/brainfuse/login.pl.
Anti-Racism Book Group, 1 p.m. Mondays, via Zoom. Weekly the book group picks, reads and discusses books on the topics of racism and Black culture. To join, email director@racinelibrary.info.
Tuesday Tales (stories and songs), 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Facebook Live.
Why do we Call it That?, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, Zoom. From Duck Lake to Lake Como and Bigfoot Lake to Geneva Lake, this program explains how and why key places in our local area got their name. While the main focus will be Walworth County, stories of Racine County names are included. Register at racinelibrary.info for Zoom link
Quick Book Looks, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, Facebook Live. A new adult book is shared and discussed weekly.
Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Facebook Live.
Read Woke Reading Challenge, through March 31, online via Beanstack. Discover diverse books for children, teens and adults. Use the Beanstack tracker app or visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org to participate in this online challenge.
Girls Who Code Club, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, Google Hangouts. Girls in grades four to eight create interactive coding games and stories. Register at racinelibrary.info.
Musical Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays, Facebook Live.
You are an Artist, 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, YouTube. Taking craft ideas from the book “You are an Artist,” create crafts from household items.
Digital Devices Explained, 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, Zoom. Register at racinelibrary.info.
Genealogy Club, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, Zoom. Monthly the genealogy club explores news topics, meet other genealogy enthusiasts and learn new tools and tricks for research. Email darcy.mohr@racinelibrary.info to register.
First Chapter Friday, 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, Facebook Live. Youth Services librarians will share the first chapters of some of their favorites, from early chapter books through young adults.
Creative Bug: Explore 100’s of crafting videos and find a new hobby. Go to creativebug.com/lib/lakeshoreslib.
For more information, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9170.
Burlington Public Library
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library is offering the virtual program, “Medicare 101,” at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. It’s a program about Medicare and the process for applying.
To register, go to burlingtonlibrary.org (Events Calendar) or call Barb Lebak at 262-342-1130.
