Visit the Library

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers the following free programs:
- Ruff Readers, 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 9-12. Children can spend 15 minutes reading to a listening therapy dog. Call 262-636-9245 to register or visit the Youth Services Desk.
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, March 9. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Spanish Language Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9.
- Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10. An introduction to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes for children ages 2 and younger.
- Tuesdays at Two, Adult Movie Series, 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Call the library or visit the website for movie titles.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10. Storytime with songs and stories.
- Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Children may grab a rhythm instrument and play along to songs and stories.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11.
- Gaming Open Lab, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Children in grades six to 12 can play games on library laptops.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12.
- Saturday Storytime for all ages, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14.
- Dungeons and Dragons Club, for grades six to 12, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Registration is required.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering the free programs, "The Strange Death of Edgar A. Poe," at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Presenter Cathy Polovina will talk about why Poe was found wandering, incoherent and on the brink of death while visiting Baltimore in 1849. And who is the mysterious visitor who still haunts his grave each year to drink a tribute to the writer who died too young?
For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- "Better Me Monday: Desk-ercise," 6-7 p.m. Monday, March 9. Fitness instructor Kristi Farmer will help people get active at work.
- It's a Tween Thing, for ages 9-12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, March 13. The theme is "Mug Cake Madness."
- Read to Tammy or Piper, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 14. Individual children and/or families can sign up for one 15-minute block of time.
Registration is required for all events by calling 262-534-3988 or go to waterford.lib.wi.us.