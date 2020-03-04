Visit the Library

Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering the free programs, "The Strange Death of Edgar A. Poe," at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Presenter Cathy Polovina will talk about why Poe was found wandering, incoherent and on the brink of death while visiting Baltimore in 1849. And who is the mysterious visitor who still haunts his grave each year to drink a tribute to the writer who died too young?