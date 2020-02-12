Visit the Library

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is holding Community Quilt Work Days from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 17 and March 2. The library is starting a community quilt to bring the people of Waterford together. People can stop by to make parts of the quilt. The final quilt will be displayed at the library and raffled off in April with proceeds going to the Friends of the Waterford Public Library.