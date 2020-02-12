Visit the Library

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers the following free programs:
- Ruff Readers, 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Feb. 17-20. Children can spend 15 minutes reading to a listening therapy dog. Call 262-636-9245 to register or visit the Youth Services Desk.
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17.
- Spanish Language Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17.
- Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. An introduction to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes for children ages 2 and younger.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Storytime with songs and stories.
- Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Children may grab a rhythm instrument and play along to songs and stories.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
- Gaming Open Lab, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. Children in grades six to 12 can play games on library laptops.
- Fandom Club for grades six to 12, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. For fans of old school scream queens and modern slasher flick devotees. Snacks, crafts and discussion.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
- Saturday Storytime for all ages, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
- Lego Club, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Children can play and create in the Lego room. Children ages 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
- Stephen K-I-N-G-O, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. A night of bingo and Stephen King trivia.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
You have free articles remaining.
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering the following free programs:
- “Gardening with Jennifer Yaris,” 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. A discussion of “Seed Starting and Plant Propagation” with master gardener Jennifer Yaris.
- "Medicare 101," 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. The program will help current Medicare enrollees and those approaching 65 to understand the Medicare process.
For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is holding Community Quilt Work Days from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 17 and March 2. The library is starting a community quilt to bring the people of Waterford together. People can stop by to make parts of the quilt. The final quilt will be displayed at the library and raffled off in April with proceeds going to the Friends of the Waterford Public Library.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to waterford.lib.wi.us.