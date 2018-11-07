RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, 4-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and by appointment only.
- Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. Parents and toddlers participate in an interactive storytime.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13.
- Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. Children are invited to play along to songs and stories with a rhythm instrument.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15.
- Youth Services Department celebration, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. Ribbon cutting with Mayor Cory Mason, games, crafts, cake and snacks.
- Computer Basics, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14. This is a senior friendly class that will cover the mouse, keyboard and a windows PC. Registration is required.
- Adult Movie Series, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13.
- Maker Monday, 9 a.m.-noon and 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12. Explore the 3D printer, visit with Dash the robot and learn basic coding.
- LEGO Club, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Parent/guardian sign-in required.
- Repair Cafe, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Donations are accepted to support the Friends of the Public Library.
A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. To register for a program or for more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free events:
- Classics Book Club, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14. "Scarlet Pimpernel" by Baroness Orczy is this month's book and can be checked out at the circulation desk. Registration is required.
- Adult Coloring and Crafts, 6-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19. Work on a craft, crochet or knitting project. Registration is required.
- Little Bookworms, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. For ages 4 and younger (with caregivers). Featuring stories, finger plays, sign language and songs.
- Trivia Night, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. Teams of up to six people are welcome to sign up.
- Preschool Workshop, 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16. For ages 5 and younger. This interactive, hands-on session will focus on science, music and movement, and the arts. Pre-kindergarten skills such as following directions, interacting with peers, motor skills, reasoning and cognitive processes, science exploration, math concepts and creative arts will be explored at varying levels.
- Quilts, Quilts, Quilts: A Bed Turning, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. This special event features new creations as well as select heirloom quilts.
- Afternoon Movie for Adults, 1-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 21. Call or visit the library for movie title. Registration is required.
To register or for more information, call 262-534-3988 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering these free programs:
- Preschool Story Time, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. Designed for children ages 2-4 with an adult/caregiver. Includes simple stories and crafts for the "active" set.
- Workforce Solutions Specialist, 12:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. Learn about employment and job training resources, as well as other benefits.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering a free program for teens and adults on human trafficking at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. Traffickers are using the Internet as a way to target vulnerable youth for their own financial gain. The Internet is used to lure targets into an online relationship, thus gaining trust and ultimately arranging face-to-face meetings. Cathy Duchow-Cross, sexual assault nurse examiner from Aurora Health Care, presents on this topic.
