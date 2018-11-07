Try 1 month for 99¢
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:

  • Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
  • Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, 4-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and by appointment only.
  • Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. Parents and toddlers participate in an interactive storytime.
  • Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13.
  • Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. Children are invited to play along to songs and stories with a rhythm instrument.
  • Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14.
  • Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15.
  • Youth Services Department celebration, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. Ribbon cutting with Mayor Cory Mason, games, crafts, cake and snacks.
  • Computer Basics, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14. This is a senior friendly class that will cover the mouse, keyboard and a windows PC. Registration is required.
  • Adult Movie Series, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. 
  • Maker Monday, 9 a.m.-noon and 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12. Explore the 3D printer, visit with Dash the robot and learn basic coding. 
  • LEGO Club, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Parent/guardian sign-in required. 
  • Repair Cafe, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Donations are accepted to support the Friends of the Public Library.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. To register for a program or for more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free events:

  • Classics Book Club, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14. "Scarlet Pimpernel" by Baroness Orczy is this month's book and can be checked out at the circulation desk. Registration is required.
  • Adult Coloring and Crafts, 6-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19. Work on a craft, crochet or knitting project. Registration is required.
  • Little Bookworms, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. For ages 4 and younger (with caregivers). Featuring stories, finger plays, sign language and songs.
  • Trivia Night, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. Teams of up to six people are welcome to sign up. 
  • Preschool Workshop, 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16. For ages 5 and younger. This interactive, hands-on session will focus on science, music and movement, and the arts. Pre-kindergarten skills such as following directions, interacting with peers, motor skills, reasoning and cognitive processes, science exploration, math concepts and creative arts will be explored at varying levels.
  • Quilts, Quilts, Quilts: A Bed Turning, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. This special event features new creations as well as select heirloom quilts.
  • Afternoon Movie for Adults, 1-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 21. Call or visit the library for movie title. Registration is required.

To register or for more information, call 262-534-3988 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY

UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering these free programs:

  • Preschool Story Time, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. Designed for children ages 2-4 with an adult/caregiver. Includes simple stories and crafts for the "active" set. 
  • Workforce Solutions Specialist, 12:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. Learn about employment and job training resources, as well as other benefits.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering a free program for teens and adults on human trafficking at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15. Traffickers are using the Internet as a way to target vulnerable youth for their own financial gain. The Internet is used to lure targets into an online relationship, thus gaining trust and ultimately arranging face-to-face meetings. Cathy Duchow-Cross, sexual assault nurse examiner from Aurora Health Care, presents on this topic.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments