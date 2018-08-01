RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5. A monthly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
Minecraft Club, 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 7 and 9. Group build on the library’s Minecraft server. Registration is required.
Millennial Meet-up, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8,. Learn how to manage anxiety and its symptoms. Call 262-822-8217 for more information.
Between You and Me Book Group, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. Discuss books surrounding the topics of race and racism.
Glow Dance Party, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10. Celebrate the close of the summer reading program. Basket prizes will be drawn at the event.
For more information or to register for a program, call the library at 262-636-9245 or go to www.racinelibrary.info, unless otherwise listed.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., will offer the following free programs:
“The Buzz About Bees with Wehr Nature Center,” 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8. Using costumes, role playing and interactive activities, children will experience a day in the life of a honey bee in its home hive. Recommended for ages 5 to 10.
Read to Tammy, 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10. Families can sign up for 15-minute time slots to read to Tammy, a certified therapy dog.
“Strings, Keys and Reed,” 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10. Local pianist Lina Schaal will perform classical music and jazz.
For more information, call 262-534-3988 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., will present “Finding the Shot: A Photographer’s Life in Pictures” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8. Gary Porter, who was named Wisconsin News Photographer of the year six times, will lead the program. For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.
