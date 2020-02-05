Visit the Library

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers the following programs:
- Ruff Readers, 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Feb. 10-13. Children can spend 15 minutes reading to a listening therapy dog. Call 262-636-9245 to register or visit the Youth Services Desk.
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Spanish Language Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
- Crafty Kids, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. An afternoon of crafting.
- Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. An introduction to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes for children ages 2 and younger.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Storytime with songs and stories.
- Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Children may grab a rhythm instrument and play along to songs and stories.
- Middle School Karaoke for grades six to eight, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Registration is required.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
- Gaming Open Lab, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Children in grades six to 12 can play games on library laptops.
- High School Karaoke for grades nine to 12, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Registration is required.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
- "What do I buy? Devices Explained," 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Learn about different types of computers or tablets before making a purchase.
- Genealogy Club, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
- Escape Room G-Man Getaway, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15. It’s February 14, 1929, and Al Capone’s henchmen are out looking for rivals. You are a team of federal agents (G-men) who are working undercover to catch Capone and his men. Registration is required.
- Saturday Storytime for all ages, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering the following programs:
- "Black Entertainers in Film," 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Beginning with clips from the controversial film "Birth of a Nation," local researcher Ron Brosig will discuss and show clips from early appearances by black entertainers in the film industry.
- Free blood pressure check by Advocate Aurora, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
- "Gardening with Jennifer Yaris," 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. A discussion of "Seed Starting and Plant Propagation" with master gardener Jennifer Yaris.
For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Waterford Library Community Quilt Work Days, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 10 and 17 and March 2. The library is starting a community quilt to bring the people of Waterford together. People can stop by to make parts of the quilt. The final quilt will be displayed at the library and raffled off in April with proceeds going to the Friends of the Waterford Public Library.
- Book Speed Date, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Attendees get a chance to look at some popular books from the last and current year and introduce them to a new author.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to waterford.lib.wi.us.