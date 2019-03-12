RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, March 18. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 18-21. Children are invited to read aloud to a listening cat or dog. An appointment is required.
- Time for Tots, for ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday March 19. Children are introduced to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. Children can grab rhythm instruments and play along to songs and stories.
- Make Stuff Series, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. Create a masterpiece for the RAM's annual Peep Art Contest at the library. Registration is required.
- Minecraft Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. Registration is required.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21.
- Checkmates, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Open to all ages and chess experience levels.
- “Understanding White Privilege” workshop, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Register at the adult services desk.
- Spring Stories and Crafts, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21.
- Lego Club, 12-3 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Children seven and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Sign in is required.
For more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Preschool Morning Movie, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18. For ages 5 and younger with an adult.
- "Sleep is the Universal Health Provider," 6-7 p.m. Monday, March 18. George Barry discusses sleep and how it affects everyday life.
- "Medicare Made Easy," 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. A representative of David Insurance will help people understand their Medicare options.
- Movie Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21. A movie on the band Queen and the life of Freddie Mercury will be shown.
- Read to Tammy, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 23. Families can sign up for one, 15-minute block of time.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
