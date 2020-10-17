Visit the Library

Racine Public Library

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these new events:

You are an Artist, 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, via YouTube. A crafting series using common household items with inspiration from the book, “You are an Artist.”

First Chapter Fridays, 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, via Facebook. Youth Services librarians will share the first chapters of some of their favorites, from early chapter books through young adult. Each week will feature a new story.

Bank Vault Breakout (virtual escape room), online Oct. 19-24. Solve clues and riddles in this virtual escape room, where you try to break out of a bank safe before time runs out.

For more information on these and other ongoing events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9170.

Burlington Public Library

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library is offering the virtual program, “News, Fake News, and Spin,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. University of Wisconsin-Madison instructor Michael Edmonds discusses ways to evaluate news sources to help avoid fake news.

To register, go to burlingtonlibrary.org (Events Calendar) or call Barb Lebak at 262-342-1130.

