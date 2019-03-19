Try 3 months for $3
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these programs:

  • Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, March 25. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
  • Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 25-28. Children are invited to read aloud to a listening cat or dog. An appointment is required.
  • Time for Tots, for ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday March 26. Children are introduced to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
  • Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26. A storytime for children.
  • Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27.
  • Fandom Club, for youth in grades six to 12, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. Participants celebrate their favorite TV show, books, movies and video games.
  • “Understanding White Privilege” workshop, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Registration is required.
  • Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28.
  • Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Call the library or check the website for movie title.

Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free programs:

  • "Medicare 101," 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26. Kelly and David Zauner from Medicare Strategies will discuss the medicare process.
  • “Sari Semple — The Truth, As I Recollect,” 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. Jessica Michna will impersonate Sari "Ma" Semple as she tells tales of the Appalachian Mountains of the mid-19th century.
  • "Understanding Wills, Trusts, Powers of Attorney," 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30. Nicholas A. Egert of Egert Law will present the class. Registration is required.

For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY

UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., will offer a presentation on Dwight D. Eisenhower by historian Jim Gibbons from 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments