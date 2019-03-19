RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these programs:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, March 25. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 25-28. Children are invited to read aloud to a listening cat or dog. An appointment is required.
- Time for Tots, for ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday March 26. Children are introduced to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26. A storytime for children.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27.
- Fandom Club, for youth in grades six to 12, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. Participants celebrate their favorite TV show, books, movies and video games.
- “Understanding White Privilege” workshop, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Registration is required.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28.
- Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Call the library or check the website for movie title.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free programs:
- "Medicare 101," 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 26. Kelly and David Zauner from Medicare Strategies will discuss the medicare process.
- “Sari Semple — The Truth, As I Recollect,” 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. Jessica Michna will impersonate Sari "Ma" Semple as she tells tales of the Appalachian Mountains of the mid-19th century.
- "Understanding Wills, Trusts, Powers of Attorney," 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30. Nicholas A. Egert of Egert Law will present the class. Registration is required.
For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., will offer a presentation on Dwight D. Eisenhower by historian Jim Gibbons from 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
