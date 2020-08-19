Visit the Library

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these services:
Curbside pickup: Curbside pickup is available at a pickup tent on Lake Avenue. Books can be placed on hold at racinelibrary.info or call 262-217-7631. People will be contacted when their holds are ready for pick up and they should call the above number upon arrival. They should indicate if they are unable to leave the vehicle. Non-traditional returns that do not fit in the drop boxes will be accepted at the pickup tent; all other materials must be returned to the dropoff boxes. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Extended checkout times have ended.
Bookmobile: The bookmobile is now acting as mobile curbside pickup. People can have holds placed on the bookmobile and picked up from a location near them. Go to racinelibrary.info for a Bookmobile schedule.
Call Center: The Call Center is staffed from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. People can call, email or text library reference questions.
Internet services: The library is now hosting popup computer labs by the clock tower for use with the internet, printing, faxing and scanning. Thirty-minute sessions can be reserved from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday. A library card is required.
Online tutoring: Sponsored by Lakeshores Library System, Brainfuse is an online tutoring service. Practice tests, writing labs, and a 24-hour chat is available to help answer student questions. A library card and pin is needed to access this service. Go to lakeshores.lib.wi.us/brainfuse/login.pl.
Creative Bug: Explore 100’s of crafting videos and find a new hobby. Go to creativebug.com/lib/lakeshoreslib.
For more information on library storytimes, crafts, virtual programs and game nights for all ages, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9170.
