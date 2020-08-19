Visit the Library

Curbside pickup: Curbside pickup is available at a pickup tent on Lake Avenue. Books can be placed on hold at racinelibrary.info or call 262-217-7631. People will be contacted when their holds are ready for pick up and they should call the above number upon arrival. They should indicate if they are unable to leave the vehicle. Non-traditional returns that do not fit in the drop boxes will be accepted at the pickup tent; all other materials must be returned to the dropoff boxes. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Extended checkout times have ended.