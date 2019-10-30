{{featured_button_text}}
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free events:

  • Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
  • Ruff Readers, 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Nov. 4-7. Children can spend 15 minutes reading to a listening therapy dog. Register by calling 262-636-9245 or visit the Youth Services desk.
  • La Hora Del Cuento: Spanish Language Storytime, 6:30-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
  • Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Introduce children up to 2 years old to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
  • “World Stories,” 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
  • “Internet of Things,” 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
  • Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Children can grab a rhythm instrument and play along to songs and stories.
  • Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
  • Fortnite Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Registration is required.
  • Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
  • Block Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
  • Checkmates, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. All chess experience levels welcome.
  • Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
  • Pokemon Club, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Play Pokemon with Racine enthusiasts; card decks will be provided. Register by emailing twindragongameswi@gmail.com.
  • Dungeons and Dragons Club, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Registration is required.

Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free events:

  • Movement Monday, for ages 2 to 5 and a caregiver, 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Featuring a dance component and then movement exploration like hula hoops, balls and scooters.
  • Movie Mondays, 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. “Phantom Thread” (2017) will be shown.
  • Cosplay, 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Attendees can learn about different aspects of creating a personal cosplay outfit. Participants are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character.
  • Storytime, for ages 5 and younger and a caregiver, 9:15 and 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 5 and 7. Participants can listen to books, learn finger plays and rhymes.
  • Tech Help Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Registration is required.
  • "Healthy Steps: An Adult Health and Wellness Class," 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Karen Jo Smith will instruct participants through an international therapeutic exercise movement program with music.
  • "Environmental Science: Careers," 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Attendees can learn about people who work on environmental issues such as managing oil spills, creating biodegradable materials and those developing environmental impact statements. Registration is required.
  • "Make and Take: Introduction to Essential Oils," 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Registration is required.

For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY

UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering these free programs:

  • Preschool Storytime, for ages 3 and younger and a caregiver, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Featuring a story and craft project.
  • Homeschool Steam, for school age children and a caregiver, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Activities and stories offered about subjects relating to science, technology, engineering, art and math.
  • Make ‘n Take, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Participants can craft a scarecrow.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to uniongrove.lib.wi.us.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs (unless otherwise listed):

  • Building Blocks Storytime, for ages 5 and younger with a caregiver, 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Featuring building blocks, books and musical activities.
  • Yoga for Beginners, 2-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Instructed by Rachel Juergens. Registration is required.
  • Loose Ends Sewing & Stitching Club, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
  • Mah Jongg, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
  • Needlecrafters, 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
  • “Preschool Workshop,” for ages 5 and younger and a caregiver, 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Interactive, hands-on session that focuses on science, music and movement, the arts and pre-kindergarten skills.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to waterford.lib.wi.us.

