RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free events:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Ruff Readers, 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Nov. 4-7. Children can spend 15 minutes reading to a listening therapy dog. Register by calling 262-636-9245 or visit the Youth Services desk.
- La Hora Del Cuento: Spanish Language Storytime, 6:30-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
- Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Introduce children up to 2 years old to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- “World Stories,” 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
- “Internet of Things,” 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
- Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Children can grab a rhythm instrument and play along to songs and stories.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
- Fortnite Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Registration is required.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
- Block Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
- Checkmates, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. All chess experience levels welcome.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
- Pokemon Club, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Play Pokemon with Racine enthusiasts; card decks will be provided. Register by emailing twindragongameswi@gmail.com.
- Dungeons and Dragons Club, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Registration is required.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free events:
- Movement Monday, for ages 2 to 5 and a caregiver, 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Featuring a dance component and then movement exploration like hula hoops, balls and scooters.
- Movie Mondays, 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. “Phantom Thread” (2017) will be shown.
- Cosplay, 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Attendees can learn about different aspects of creating a personal cosplay outfit. Participants are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character.
- Storytime, for ages 5 and younger and a caregiver, 9:15 and 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 5 and 7. Participants can listen to books, learn finger plays and rhymes.
- Tech Help Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Registration is required.
- "Healthy Steps: An Adult Health and Wellness Class," 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Karen Jo Smith will instruct participants through an international therapeutic exercise movement program with music.
- "Environmental Science: Careers," 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Attendees can learn about people who work on environmental issues such as managing oil spills, creating biodegradable materials and those developing environmental impact statements. Registration is required.
- "Make and Take: Introduction to Essential Oils," 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Registration is required.
For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.
You have free articles remaining.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering these free programs:
- Preschool Storytime, for ages 3 and younger and a caregiver, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Featuring a story and craft project.
- Homeschool Steam, for school age children and a caregiver, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Activities and stories offered about subjects relating to science, technology, engineering, art and math.
- Make ‘n Take, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Participants can craft a scarecrow.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs (unless otherwise listed):
- Building Blocks Storytime, for ages 5 and younger with a caregiver, 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Featuring building blocks, books and musical activities.
- Yoga for Beginners, 2-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Instructed by Rachel Juergens. Registration is required.
- Loose Ends Sewing & Stitching Club, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
- Mah Jongg, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
- Needlecrafters, 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
- “Preschool Workshop,” for ages 5 and younger and a caregiver, 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Interactive, hands-on session that focuses on science, music and movement, the arts and pre-kindergarten skills.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to waterford.lib.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.