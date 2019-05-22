Try 3 months for $3
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:

  • "When Angels Carried them Away: Death and Mourning in the Victorian Era," 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28.
  • Fandom Club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 29.
  • Checkmates, 4 p.m. Thursday, May 30. Open to all ages and experience levels.
  • Summer Reading Kickoff Bash, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Featuring live music, food trucks, local vendors/organizations and a petting zoo.

Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:

  • Book Club, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29.
  • Book Signing by musician and author Ingrid Hanson-Popp, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30. Hanson-Popp will be sharing special family heirlooms and letters and play music on the piano.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.

