RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- "When Angels Carried them Away: Death and Mourning in the Victorian Era," 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28.
- Fandom Club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 29.
- Checkmates, 4 p.m. Thursday, May 30. Open to all ages and experience levels.
- Summer Reading Kickoff Bash, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Featuring live music, food trucks, local vendors/organizations and a petting zoo.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Book Club, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29.
- Book Signing by musician and author Ingrid Hanson-Popp, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30. Hanson-Popp will be sharing special family heirlooms and letters and play music on the piano.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.