Try 1 month for 99¢
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering a Repair Cafe from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. Volunteers help people make repairs they need on clothes, furniture, electrical appliances, toys and other miscellaneous item.

For more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:

  • Snowman Dance Party, 9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14. Join a representative from Munchkins in Motion for a 30-minute dance party for toddlers and preschoolers. 
  • "The Mind-Gut Connection,” 6-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14. George Barry will talk about the mind and gut connections and how each part plays a role in our lives. 
  • Teen Scene, 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16. Teens can spend time with friends, study, play games, and read teen books, magazines and audios. A library card is required.
  • Little Bookworms, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. Twenty-minute session for children ages 4 and younger and their caregivers featuring sign language, stories, fingerplays and songs.
  • Must See Movie, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. Reservations are required.
  • "Preschool Workshop," 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18. These interactive, hands-on sessions for ages 5 and younger focus on science, music and movement, and the arts. Pre-kindergarten skills such as following directions, interacting with peers, motor skills, reasoning and cognitive processes, science exploration, math concepts, and creative arts is taught.
  • Winter Book Bingo. Pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of items checked out and read. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 8 p.m. Feb. 28. Prize winners will be notified March 4.
  • Recipe Exchange. Throughout the month people may submit a printed or handwritten recipe at the library with their phone number or email address written on the back. At the end of the month, participants will receive a compiled collection of all recipes shared.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments