RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering a Repair Cafe from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. Volunteers help people make repairs they need on clothes, furniture, electrical appliances, toys and other miscellaneous item.
For more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Snowman Dance Party, 9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14. Join a representative from Munchkins in Motion for a 30-minute dance party for toddlers and preschoolers.
- "The Mind-Gut Connection,” 6-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14. George Barry will talk about the mind and gut connections and how each part plays a role in our lives.
- Teen Scene, 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16. Teens can spend time with friends, study, play games, and read teen books, magazines and audios. A library card is required.
- Little Bookworms, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. Twenty-minute session for children ages 4 and younger and their caregivers featuring sign language, stories, fingerplays and songs.
- Must See Movie, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. Reservations are required.
- "Preschool Workshop," 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18. These interactive, hands-on sessions for ages 5 and younger focus on science, music and movement, and the arts. Pre-kindergarten skills such as following directions, interacting with peers, motor skills, reasoning and cognitive processes, science exploration, math concepts, and creative arts is taught.
- Winter Book Bingo. Pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of items checked out and read. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 8 p.m. Feb. 28. Prize winners will be notified March 4.
- Recipe Exchange. Throughout the month people may submit a printed or handwritten recipe at the library with their phone number or email address written on the back. At the end of the month, participants will receive a compiled collection of all recipes shared.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.