Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering a free Repair Cafe from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Volunteers help people make repairs they need on clothes, furniture, electrical appliances, toys and more.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. To register for a program or for more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.

WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free events:

  • Christmas Music Recital, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Dec. 15. Local piano teacher Ingrid Hanson-Popp will bring her students to sing Christmas music.
  • Holiday Music with Eric Carlson, 5-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17. Local musician and composer Eric Carlson will bring the holiday cheer during this concert.
  • Preschool Holiday Movie, 9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17. A holiday film featuring our favorite mouse and his pals. Cookies and juice will be served. No registration required.
  • Open Mic Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. Registration required.
  • Holiday Favorites with Kristin Gleason, 2-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21. Retired music educator Kristin Gleason will play holiday favorites.

For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.

