Visit the Library

Racine Public Library
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these new events:
“Celebrate the Century, Wisconsin’s fight for Women’s Suffrage,” 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, via Zoom. Ruth Page Jones will be presenting on key moments, individuals and issues that helped women achieve their equal voting rights in the United States with the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920 and, more specifically, how Wisconsin participated in that movement. Register at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217.
“Kamashibai Storied,” 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, Facebook Live. Introduction to Japanese storytelling.
For more information, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9170.
Burlington Public Library
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library is offering the virtual program, “Medicare Comparison: Advantage vs. Supplement Plans,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. Part B plans will be discussed.
To register, go to burlingtonlibrary.org (Events Calendar) or call Barb Lebak at 262-342-1130.
