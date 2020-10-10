 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Visit the Library
0 comments
VISIT THE LIBRARY

Visit the Library

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Library books

Racine Public Library

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these new events:

“Celebrate the Century, Wisconsin’s fight for Women’s Suffrage,” 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, via Zoom. Ruth Page Jones will be presenting on key moments, individuals and issues that helped women achieve their equal voting rights in the United States with the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920 and, more specifically, how Wisconsin participated in that movement. Register at www.racinelibrary.info or call 262.636.9217.

“Kamashibai Storied,” 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, Facebook Live. Introduction to Japanese storytelling.

For more information, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9170.

Burlington Public Library

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library is offering the virtual program, “Medicare Comparison: Advantage vs. Supplement Plans,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. Part B plans will be discussed.

To register, go to burlingtonlibrary.org (Events Calendar) or call Barb Lebak at 262-342-1130.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Mr. Dad: When empty nest fills up again
Faith & Community

Ask Mr. Dad: When empty nest fills up again

Dear Mr. Dad: Almost exactly a year ago, my husband and I sent our last child off to college. We were thrilled. Our house is paid off, and we'd just started thinking about selling it and traveling around the country and the world. Then COVID hit, and everything changed. Our youngest's college closed, and she had to come home. Then our oldest lost his job, and now he's back in his old room, too. Of course, we want to be supportive of our kids, but we're starting to feel a little resentful that we've had to give up our plans. What can we do?

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News