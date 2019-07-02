RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Maker Monday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, July 8. Explore the library’s 3-D printer, ask questions about devices and visit with Dash the robot.
- Childhood Music, 10 a.m. Monday, July 8. An interactive music program for children.
- Cord Cutting, 1 p.m. Monday, July 8. An informational session on looking for a cheaper alternative to standard cable services.
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, July 8. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Ruff Readers, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, July 8-11. Children are invited to read aloud to a therapy dog. An appointment is required.
- Time for Tots, ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9. Children are introduced to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- CS First Girls Coding, 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9. Girls in grades four to 12 can learn the basics of coding. Registration is required.
- Tuesdays at Two Movie Series, 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9. Visit or call library for movie title.
- Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9. Children and play along to songs and stories with rhythm instruments.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10.
- "French for Children," 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10. Registration is required.
- "Wisconsin from the Air," 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. Provided by the Wisconsin Public Television Reel-to-Real program.
- Minecraft Club, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. Grades four to 12 can build on the Minecraft server. Registration is required.
- Minecraft Club Jr., 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. Grades K-3 can build on the Minecraft server. Registration is required.
- Story Wagon Performance Series: Fox and Branch, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
- "CS First Boys Coding," 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11. Boys in grades four to 12 can learn the basics of coding. Registration is required.
- Checkmates, 4 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Open to all chess experience levels.
- "Escape Room: Space Mayday," 11 a.m,-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 12-13. Teams of two to four can work together to solve the puzzles, discover the clues and find the code to escape before time runs out.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13.
- Pokemon Club, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, July 13. To register, email twindragongameswi@gmail.com.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Cosmic Book Bingo, through Aug. 30. Pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of checked out items. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 6 p.m. Aug. 30. Prize winners will be notified after Labor Day.
- Galactic Glow Dance Party, 10-10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8. Features songs, glow sticks and movement activities.
- Firefly Trivia Night, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Test your knowledge of the Serenity and its crew.
- Solar Oven S/mores and Sidewalk Art, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Create an oven out of cardboard and foil while creating sidewalk art.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., will host a discussion titled "Trek Moments" by photojournalist Mark Hertzberg at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Hertzberg, an avid year-round bicyclist, worked as a photojournalist for The Journal Times for 33 years. He was never without a camera when he rode an hour a day before work. His presentation will show how he viewed Racine from two wheels, seeing things he would have missed driving his car. While many of the photos are human interest feature photos, there is a mix of gripping news photos as well.
For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — These free programs will be held at Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., unless otherwise listed:
- “Story Wagon: Fox and Branch,” 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, in the Community Room at Union Grove Village Hall, 925 15th Ave.
- Space Camp Friday, 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 12. Featuring stories and an activity.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
