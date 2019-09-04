RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these services:
- Maker Monday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. Explore the library’s 3-D printer and learn to code.
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Ruff Readers, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Sept. 9-12. Children are invited to read aloud to a therapy dog. An appointment is required.
- Pajama Storytime & Teddy Bear Sleepover, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. Attendees can bring their stuffed animal to a special storytime, wear pajamas and then leave their stuffed animal for a sleepover in the library. Participants can pick up their stuffed animal the next day and then look online to see photos of all their fun adventures.
- Tales for Tots, ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. Children are introduced to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- “Stories Around the World: Africa,” 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. A special storytime that explores a new continent every month.
- Tuesdays at Two Movie Series, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. Visit or call library for movie title.
- Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. Children and play along to songs and stories with rhythm instruments.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
- Fortnite Open Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. Grades four to 12 can play Fortnite at the library. Registration is required.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
- RPL Genealogy Group, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, beginners and experienced are welcome.
- Checkmates, 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Open to all chess experience levels.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
- Talk Like A Pirate Storytime, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Family Movie Night, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
- Little Bookworms, for ages 4 and younger, 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Includes stories, finger plays, sign language and songs.
- Trivia Night, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Teams of up to six people are welcome to sign up.
- “Preschool Workshop,” for ages children 5 and younger, 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Pre-kindergarten skills such as following directions, interacting with peers, motor skills, reasoning and cognitive processes, science exploration, math concepts and creative arts will be explored at varying levels.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free classes:
- "How to Remodel the Aging Brain," 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept., 10. George Barry will discuss dementia and brain health.
- "Learn About Investments," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. Jacob Hutchins and Edward Jones will discuss investments.
- "Home Buying 101," 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Pamela Franzen of Diamond Residential Mortgage Co. and Cameron Loback of Coldwell Banker will discuss credit scores and the path to home ownership. Registration is required.
For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.
