RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Adult and Teen Book Review, through Aug. 10. Teens in grades six through 12 and adults can write reviews for the books they have read this summer. Participants can submit their completed reviews in the raffle basket for the prize of their choice.
- Youth Summer Reading Program, through Aug. 10. Students in grades five and under are encouraged to pick up a reading log, read or be read to for a total of 10 hours and receive a prize. Reading logs are available at the Youth Services Desk or one can be downloaded at the website below.
- Planetarium Night, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, July 29-30. Learn about the constellations, space and new space technology. Registration is required.
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, July 29. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Ruff Readers, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 29-Aug. 1. Children are invited to read aloud to a therapy dog. An appointment is required.
- Time for Tots, ages 2 and younger, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30. Children are introduced to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes.
- Stories from Friends, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30. Learn about nutrition from UW-Extension.
- CS First Girls Coding, 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30. Girls in grades four to 12 can learn the basics of coding. Registration is required.
- Musical Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30. Children and play along to songs and stories with rhythm instruments.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31.
- Minecraft Club, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. Grades four to 12 can build on the Minecraft server. Registration is required.
- "Fandom Club: Supernatural," 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.
- CS First Boys Coding, 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Boys in grades four to 12 can learn the basics of coding. Registration is required.
- Checkmates, 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Open to all chess experience levels.
- Saturday Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is offering these free programs:
- Cosmic Book Bingo, through Aug. 30. Participants may pick up a bingo card and fill it in with titles of checked-out items. Completed bingo sheets must be turned in by 6 p.m. Aug. 30. Prize winners will be notified after Labor Day.
- Therapy Dogs Meet & Greet, 10-11 a.m. Monday, July 29.
- Plush Puppy Adoption Party, 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31. Participants can choose a plush puppy to call their own and pick out some accessories. There will also be crafts and games. Registration is required.
- "Paranormal Wisconsin" with Chad Lewis, for teens and adults, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Learn about Wisconsin's paranormal side. Registration is required.
- "Prevent What Preventable," 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Pediatrician Dr. Katie Halyko will discuss the benefits of immunization and vaccine for preventable diseases for children. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. Registration is required.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.waterford.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., will host author Chad Lewis for a free talk at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1. His topic will be "Wisconsin's Most Haunted Locations: The Scariest Places in Wisconsin."
For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., will hold a "Make ‘n Take" workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. Participants will be able to create a space bracelet. Supplies are provided by the library.
For more information, call 262-878-2910 or go to www.uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
