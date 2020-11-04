Visit the Library

 Skip to main content
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these new virtual events:

  • Quick Book Looks, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Facebook. A new adult book is shared and discussed weekly.
  • Genealogy Club, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, Zoom. New topics monthly. Share your research with other genealogy enthusiasts. Email darcy.mohr@racinelibrary.info for Zoom information.
  • Kamishibai Stories & Crafts, 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, Facebook/YouTube. Join Miss Keiko as she shares Japanese stories and crafts in the traditional story telling of Kamishibai paper puppets.
  • First Chapter Fridays, 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, Facebook. Youth Services librarians will share the first chapters of some of their favorites, from early chapter books through young adult. Each week will feature a new story.
  • Read Woke Reading Challenge through March 31. Discover diverse books for children, teens and adults. Use the Beanstack tracker app or visit racinelibrary.beanstack.org to participate in this online challenge.
  • Google Earth Scavenger Hunt, through Nov. 30. For details, go to racinelibrary.info.
  • BONK, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, Facebook/Zoom. Poets, storytellers, and musicians from the Racine area share their craft in this free creative performance series.

For more information on these and other ongoing events, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9170.

