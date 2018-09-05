Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:

  • Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12.
  • Maker Monday, 9 a.m.-noon and 5-6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10. Check out the library's three-dimensional printer, ask questions about devices and visit Dash (library robot).
  • Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
  • Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, by appointment only. Children are invited to read aloud to one of our friendly listening cats or dogs.
  • Adult Movie Series, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11. People may bring snacks (drinks must have a lid).
  • Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11. Interactive storytime for toddlers and an adult.
  • Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11.
  • "Windows 10: Two-week Course," 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11-12 or 18-19. A thorough and interactive introduction to the Windows 10 software. Registration is required.
  • Minecraft Club, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12. Pre-teens and teens come build on the library’s Minecraft server. Registration is required.
  • Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13.
  • CTR Book Group, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13. The group discusses books with themes of race and racism.
  • Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13. People may bring snacks (drinks must have a lid).
  • "Money Matters: Four-class Course," 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13. Supporting local families in their efforts to achieve or maintain financial stability. Registration is required.
  • Racine Symphony Orchestra Concert, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14. Registration is required.
  • LEGO Club, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. Children come build with LEGO and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
  • Repair Cafe, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. Volunteers help people make repairs they need on clothes, furniture, electrical appliances, toys and more.
  • Paul Bunyan Tales,  1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. American Folklore storytime with special guest, a Paul Bunyan impersonator and his blue ox Babe.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week's notice. To register for a program or for more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free programs:

  • "The Happiness Conundrum: How to Go from Mad to Glad," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12. Educator Terry Thourson will look at happiness from the physical, psychological, emotional, social and spiritual domains with the objective of having participants walk away with a new-found vision of what it is to be human and forever change the landscape regarding the idea of happiness.

For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.

