RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free programs:
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12.
- Maker Monday, 9 a.m.-noon and 5-6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10. Check out the library's three-dimensional printer, ask questions about devices and visit Dash (library robot).
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Ruff Readers and Cat Chats, 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, by appointment only. Children are invited to read aloud to one of our friendly listening cats or dogs.
- Adult Movie Series, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11. People may bring snacks (drinks must have a lid).
- Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11. Interactive storytime for toddlers and an adult.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11.
- "Windows 10: Two-week Course," 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11-12 or 18-19. A thorough and interactive introduction to the Windows 10 software. Registration is required.
- Minecraft Club, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12. Pre-teens and teens come build on the library’s Minecraft server. Registration is required.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13.
- CTR Book Group, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13. The group discusses books with themes of race and racism.
- Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13. People may bring snacks (drinks must have a lid).
- "Money Matters: Four-class Course," 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13. Supporting local families in their efforts to achieve or maintain financial stability. Registration is required.
- Racine Symphony Orchestra Concert, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14. Registration is required.
- LEGO Club, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. Children come build with LEGO and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
- Repair Cafe, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. Volunteers help people make repairs they need on clothes, furniture, electrical appliances, toys and more.
- Paul Bunyan Tales, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. American Folklore storytime with special guest, a Paul Bunyan impersonator and his blue ox Babe.
A sign language interpreter is available with one week's notice. To register for a program or for more information, call 262-636-9217 or go to www.racinelibrary.info.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these free programs:
- "The Happiness Conundrum: How to Go from Mad to Glad," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12. Educator Terry Thourson will look at happiness from the physical, psychological, emotional, social and spiritual domains with the objective of having participants walk away with a new-found vision of what it is to be human and forever change the landscape regarding the idea of happiness.
For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to www.burlingtonlibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.