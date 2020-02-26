Visit the Library

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers the following free programs:
- Ruff Readers, 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Mach 2-5. Children can spend 15 minutes reading to a listening therapy dog. Call 262-636-9245 to register or visit the Youth Services Desk.
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, March 2. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Spanish Language Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2.
- Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3. An introduction to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes for children ages 2 and younger.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3. Storytime with songs and stories.
- Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Children may grab a rhythm instrument and play along to songs and stories.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4.
- Gaming Open Lab, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Children in grades six to 12 can play games on library laptops.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5.
- Saturday Storytime for all ages, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering the following free programs:
- "Grief and Grieving," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Grief Specialist Sandy Walden will lead a frank conversation on grieving.
- "Medicare 101," 6:30 p.m.Thursday, March 5. David and Kelly Zauner present a no-pressure look at Medicare for those approaching 65 or current enrollees who need information about Medicare.
For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.
WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is creating a community quilt as a way to bring the people of Waterford together. The public is invited to make parts of the quilt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 2. It will be displayed at the library and raffled off in April with proceeds going to the Friends of the Waterford Public Library.