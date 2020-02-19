Visit the Library

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers the following free programs:
- Ruff Readers, 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Feb. 24-27. Children can spend 15 minutes reading to a listening therapy dog. Call 262-636-9245 to register or visit the Youth Services Desk.
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
- Spanish Language Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
- Tales for Tots, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. An introduction to the library through new stories, simple songs and rhymes for children ages 2 and younger.
- Tuesday Tales, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Storytime with songs and stories.
- Musical Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Children may grab a rhythm instrument and play along to songs and stories.
- Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
- Gaming Open Lab, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. Children in grades six to 12 can play games on library laptops.
- Preschool Dance Party, 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
- Saturday Storytime for all ages, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
You have free articles remaining.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering the following free programs:
- "Heart Health," 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Advocate Aurora will offer free blood pressure checks along with a presentation on heart health.
- "Storybooking," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. Local author Linda Skiles will demonstrate how to create bound storybooks that weave together interviews, digital photos and words that capture life stories.
For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.