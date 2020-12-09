 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Visit the Library
0 comments
VISIT THE LIBRARY

Visit the Library

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Library books

Burlington Public Library

The Burlington Public Library is offering these free virtual programs with Jessica Michna of First Impressions:

  • "Caroline Ingalls: Mitten on the Tree," 6:30 Thursday, Dec. 17. A tale of the Ingalls family Christmas.
  • "Margaret Cummins: Christmas at Balmoral," 6:30 Monday, Dec. 21. A tale of Christmas at Balmoral, Queen Victoria's Scottish residence.

Register online at burlingtonlibrary.org (Event Calendar) or call Barb Lebak at 262-342-1130

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News