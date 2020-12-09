Visit the Library

Burlington Public Library
The Burlington Public Library is offering these free virtual programs with Jessica Michna of First Impressions:
- "Caroline Ingalls: Mitten on the Tree," 6:30 Thursday, Dec. 17. A tale of the Ingalls family Christmas.
- "Margaret Cummins: Christmas at Balmoral," 6:30 Monday, Dec. 21. A tale of Christmas at Balmoral, Queen Victoria's Scottish residence.
Register online at burlingtonlibrary.org (Event Calendar) or call Barb Lebak at 262-342-1130
