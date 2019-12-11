Visit the Library

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free events:
- Anti-Racism Book Group, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. A weekly book group discussing themes of race and racism.
- Spanish Language Storytime, 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
- Fandom Club "Nightmare Before Christmas," 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. There will be treats and maybe even a sing-along.
Call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info for more information or to register for an event.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
You have free articles remaining.
UNION GROVE — Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., is offering these free programs, unless otherwise listed:
- Homeschool Steam, for school age children and a caregiver, 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Activities and stories offered about subjects relating to science, technology, engineering, art and math.
- "Make-your-own Christmas Pretzel Rods," for ages 9-18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec 18. The cost is $1. Registration is required by Dec. 14.
- Make-N-Take, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. A preschooler with an adult can make a simple, self-directed craft project.
For more information or to register for an event, call 262-878-2910 or go to uniongrove.lib.wi.us.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — These free events will be held at the Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St.
- Ice Festival Crafts, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
- Movement Monday, for ages 2-5 and a caregiver, 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16. This program will have a dance component and then movement exploration like hula hoops, balls, bells, parachutes and more.
- Storytime, for ages 5 and younger, 9:15 and 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 17 and 19. Participants will listen to a story, learn finger plays and rhymes, and sing and dance. Gingerbread house decorating will be held. Thursday is a repeat of Tuesday.
- "Pruning Basics," 6 p.m.Tuesday, December 17, and 10 a.m. Saturday Dec. 21. Master Gardener Jennifer Yaris will continue her gardening series with a discussion on how to properly prune plants.
For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.