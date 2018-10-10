Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — After nearly a year of working and identifying its goals, Visioning a Greater Racine will host “Making Waves,” a free public report of the organization’s accomplishments and future plans, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, in the SC Johnson Student Life Center at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St. Food and beverages will be served.

After receiving input from community members through 47 listening sessions, VGR launched 11 Work, Action, Vision, Engagement (WAVE) teams last year to transform Racine. More than 200 volunteers have been working to address education, health, economic, social justice, transportation, culture, revitalization, environmental, leadership and self-image that the community identified as key areas for the success of Racine.

Each WAVE team will present its accomplishments and plans for the future, and discuss how others can get involved. Projects coming from these initiatives include the Pop Up Wellness Center on Monument Square, Imagine Alley, Uptown revitalization and TechPrize 2020.

For more information, go to www.visioningagreaterracine.org.

