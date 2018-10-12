Visioning a Greater Racine to share report
RACINE — After nearly a year of working and identifying its goals, Visioning a Greater Racine will host “Making Waves,” a free public report of the organization’s accomplishments and future plans, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, in the SC Johnson Student Life Center at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St. Food and beverages will be served.
After receiving input from community members through 47 listening sessions, VGR launched 11 Work, Action, Vision, Engagement (WAVE) teams last year to transform Racine. More than 200 volunteers have been working to address education, health, economic, social justice, transportation, culture, revitalization, environmental, leadership and self-image that the community identified as key areas for the success of Racine.
Each WAVE team will present its accomplishments and plans for the future, and discuss how others can get involved. Projects coming from these initiatives include the Pop Up Wellness Center on Monument Square, Imagine Alley, Uptown revitalization and TechPrize 2020.
For more information, go to www.visioningagreaterracine.org.
Island Park work day planned Oct. 20
RACINE — The Friends of Island Park will hold a work day as part of Make a Difference Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 20, at Island Park, 1700 Liberty St. (rain or shine).
The public is invited to help with general garden cleanup, some seed harvesting and take time to enjoy a walk along the Root River. Tools and gloves will be available or people can bring their own. Individuals, groups and families are welcome. There is a children’s playground and picnic tables next to the garden where work will be done.
People should meet at the park shelter. Those who plan to attend are asked to contact Dave Hecht at 262-221-2005, schoonerdave@hotmail.com, or Kay Gregor at gregorracine@gmail.com. Or people may just show up.
Foxconn development is topic
STURTEVANT — Greening Greater Racine and the Southeast Gateway Group Sierra Club will present an educational forum titled “Water Matters: Foxconn and Development” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, in the Gateway iMET Center auditorium, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.
The impacts and consequences of Foxconn’s selection are far-ranging, and beyond our ability to predict accurately. Emotionally loaded guesses run the gamut from economic miracle to environmental disaster. The Greening Greater Racine Water Council advocates for healthy and resilient watersheds.
Keith Haas, Manager of the City of Racine Water Utility, and Dave Giordano, executive director of Root-Pike WIN, will address these important issues. They will share information on the impacts this and other projects are having (and will have) on our watersheds.
Help provide a bed to a child
RACINE — The Racine/Kenosha Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace hopes to build and distribute 140 beds by Christmas for children who do not have a bed.
These volunteer-built beds are set up in the home complete with mattresses, pillows, sheets, pillow cases and blanket or comforter. Each bed costs $150 fully equipped. The organization is looking for companies and individuals as monetary sponsors.
Volunteers are also needed to help build and/or deliver the beds. Tentative build dates are Nov. 24-25.
To volunteer or be a sponsor, email Michael.Prudhom@SHPBEDS.ORG or leave a message for the Racine/Kenosha Chapter at 844-432-2337.
Monetary donations can be sent to: Sleep in Heavenly Peace, P.O. Box 81614, Racine, WI 53408.
People who know of children ages 3 to 17 who are in need of a bed can put in a request online at https://www.shpbeds.org/request-bed. They will be put on the list and contacted when beds are available.
Open house today at observatory
YORKVILLE — The Racine Astronomical Society will hold a free open house from 8 to 11 p.m. tonight at Modine-Benstead Observatory, 112 63rd Drive (Highway A and 63rd Drive).
The observatory will be open to view planets, star clusters, galaxies, nebulae and the Moon. For more information, or if the weather looks marginal, call the observatory at 262-878-2774 or go to www.rasastro.org.
Toys for Tots seeks toys, volunteers
RACINE — The Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots Workshop located in the City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., is open from 8 to 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday through Thursday to prepare for the Christmas season. Volunteers are always needed.
Donations of repairable toys, dolls, games, books, tricycles, bicycles, sleds, wagons, sports equipment, etc., even if parts are missing, can be dropped off at the nearest Racine, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant or Sturtevant fire station. Items are needed for children ages 12 and younger, including infants.
Donations stay in Racine County. For more information, call 262-633-1379 and leave a name, telephone number and a brief message.
